One hospitalized after shooting near Brockton police station

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Brockton Tuesday night.

Brockton police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the BAT Bus stop on Commercial Street just before 8:00 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Police say they were made aware that a suspect had just fled the scene. Police took the suspect into custody a short time later near Middle Street.

The Commercial Street bus stop is located a short distance away from the Brockton Police Station.

“At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the public,“ a Brockton police spokesperson said. ”The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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