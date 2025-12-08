‘Tears of joy’: Ipswich church reopens 8 years after devastating ceiling collapse

IPSWICH, Mass. — After 7 years of waiting, rebuilding, and relying on faith, an Ipswich congregation has finally brought its home back to life. The church, shuttered by a devastating ceiling collapse in 2018, welcomed the community back for service, Sunday morning.

The reopening of the Living Faith Methodist Church was the culmination of an extensive and often painful rebuild effort, according to Rev. Adam Randazzo.

“We’ve been working really hard to get back to this point after 7 years, this was just a war zone-looking place, and it was a miserable time to get through it, but we are here, it is exciting,” Rev. Randazzo said.

On the day the community had long anticipated, the sheer number of people who showed up to celebrate was overwhelming, but welcome.

“Tears of joy and so overwhelmed right now that I was not expecting this many people to show up and just be a part of this amazing experience,” Rev. Randazzo reflected.

The $3M renovation faced numerous challenges, including asbestos removal and the complex task of adding modern accessibility features to a 150-year-old building.

For the reverend, it was a test of endurance.

“There were times that it pushed my faith quite a bit to say, ‘are we actually able to get through this’ but when God’s involved, nothing is impossible,” Rev. Randazzo said.

However, the reopening is about more than just a building. The church has reconfigured the sanctuary to be a hub for the broader community, planning to host everything from art shows to orchestra concerts. They also plan to expand their service ministries, like providing diapers to families in need or support local food pantries.

“Support anywhere we can with ministry so we’re not just a building. A church is a people and it’s so much more than here and now,” Rev. Randazzo said.

The church will also serve as a community house, making space available to local groups like the Ipswich Arts Association.

