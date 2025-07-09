Teamsters strike enters 8th day as company brings in out-of-state workers to pick up trash

CANTON, Mass. — Trash collection workers with the Teamsters Local 25 Union continued their strike for the 8th day Tuesday as their union fights for better pay from Republic Services.

The company brought in workers from out of state to get the job done this week, so homeowners in towns like Canton were thankful to finally get rid of the trash Tuesday.

“Just took awhile, but they got through the street, so I think everybody in our neighborhood is pretty happy,” said Brian Rinella, a Canton resident.

It took longer than usual with a police escort following the Republic Services trucks as union workers blocked some of the trash from getting picked up at each house.

But Republic Services says it was able to complete its collection services in the more than a dozen Massachusetts towns impacted by this strike, and they’ll continue to do so all week.

“People are feeling the pain, there are people who are not getting their trash picked up because we can’t pay these essential workers a living wage,” said Congressman Seth Moulton.

Rep. Moulton visited a picket line in Peabody Tuesday to show support for the workers on strike.

“Let’s get these people back to work and let’s start picking up the trash in our communities, it’s not that complicated,” said Rep. Moulton. “They got plenty of money, it’s a big conglomerate. They just need to pay the people who do their hard work a fair wage.”

“It’s not ideal but if people are fighting for what they need then I guess that’s a good thing too,” said Rinella.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters union says they have been ready and willing to get back to the table to make a deal since last Thursday, but they haven’t heard anything from Republic Services.

