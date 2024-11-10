Teamsters gather together to clean Goldy’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary

IPSWICH, Mass. — On Saturday, Teamsters of multiple unions gathered together to clean Goldy’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary.

Members of the Teamsters Joint Council 10 New England Women’s Committee, Teamsters Local 25 Women’s Committee, Teamsters Local 25 Futures Committee, and retiree chapter volunteers spent the day cleaning and performing repairs to the farm in preparation for Veteran’s Day. Local 25′s food truck even stopped by and provided lunch for the workers.

Goldy’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary-Equine Therapy Center is dedicated to improving the well-being of senior citizens and veterans by interacting with them with their rescued and repurposed sanctuary animals.

Animals at the sanctuary include donkeys, goats, and horses.

Goldy’s farm offers free visits for all seniors and veterans. To learn more about the farm, visit their website at www.Goldysfarm.com.

