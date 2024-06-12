TD Garden hosts first-ever watch party for NBA Finals games

BOSTON — Game 3 for the NBA Finals tips off Wednesday evening in Dallas.

The Celtics look to take a commanding lead over the Mavericks with a win tonight, but they face a similar challenge as Kristaps Porzingis is questionable because of an injury.

The Celtics say doctors will decide if Porzingis will be on the court, meanwhile, the Celtics are looking to keep the party going here in Boston with their first-ever watch party.

Tickets for the game Wednesday night and Friday night are already sold out.

The seats will be packed and the fans will be watching the game on the jumbotron. Tickets were just $18 bucks for tonight’s watch party, a far cry from some of the cheapest tickets for games one and two that were going for nearly $1,000.

Parking at the Garden is also $18 if fans pre-pay online. In addition to regular game day concessions, the venue will also be offering a $5 value menu for some items including popcorn, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and sodas.

One thing that is not allowed is the resale of the tickets for the watch parties, however, we did find some on third-party websites like Stub Hub going anywhere from $60 bucks to over $400.

Doors open two hours before tipoff, which is set for 8:30 tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

