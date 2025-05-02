Judge deems man accused of pepper-spraying inside Woburn courthouse a ‘danger,’ held without bail

BOSTON — During a dangerousness hearing Friday, a judge at Lowell District Court ruled that Nicholas Akerberg, 28, of Yarmouth Port will be held without bail for 120 days.

Akerberg is charged with six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault and battery on a public employee, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault, disrupting a court proceeding, disorderly conduct, bomb threat, and intimidation.

Before Akerberg appeared before a judge, the prosecution requested that he appear via Zoom from lockup instead of coming to the courtroom in person. However, the judge denied the request.

Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Pavan Nagavelli presented 13 exhibits that the judge approved to review, which included videos, photos, and documents from open cases against Akerberg.

“The Commonwealth asks that the court find that there is clear and convincing evidence to find the defendant is dangerous, and there are no conditions of release that would reasonably assure the safety of the community,” said Pavan.

He showed Akerberg has several other open cases against him currently, including several violent crimes he’s accused of in the Stoneham area, where he used to live. Pavan said some included assault and battery on Stoneham police officers, as well as using pepper spray on them. He’s also accused of pepper-spraying his neighbor while they were doing laundry.

“The defendant doesn’t have the ability to comply with court orders,” Pavan argued.

As for the judge’s decision not to release him, Akerberg’s Attorney, John Sadek, talked with Boston 25 News about the decision.

“Mr. Akerberg does maintain his innocence, and I do expect this to be complex on my end, in terms of both investigation and other information that we need to look into,” said Sadek.

A probable cause hearing for Akerberg will be held on May 28th, where he’ll appear via Zoom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

