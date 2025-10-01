Taylor Swift release party coming to Mendon drive-in theatre

MENDON, Mass. — A local drive-in movie theater will turn into a ‘Swifties’ wildest dream this Friday, October 3.

The Mendon Twin Drive-In is having a showing of Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” release party.

The 89-minute event features the premiere of the “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s personal reflections on her new album.

The showing begins at 7:45 p.m. and tickets are $12.

The film coincides with Swift’s album “Life of a Showgirl,” which comes out Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

