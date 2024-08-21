Taunton man with violent past sold counterfeit pills to undercover officer, U.S. Attorney says

BOSTON — A Taunton man with a violent criminal history is accused of selling over a kilogram of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Shavon Gurley, a/k/a “Soo Soo,” 29, was charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gurley was arrested Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation of the manufacturing of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, authorities said. He previously served a lengthy state prison term for a brutal beating and assault with a firearm.

Gurley, who appeared in federal court following his arrest, was detained pending a hearing on Aug. 27.

According to the charging documents, authorities identified Gurley as being involved in trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in connection with a Brockton-based drug trafficking organization.

As part of the investigation, between Aug. 2-5, undercover law enforcement allegedly communicated with Gurley about purchasing methamphetamine pills, authorities said.

On Aug. 5, Gurley allegedly sold 6,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, weighing over a kilogram, to an undercover officer, authorities said.

During the interaction, Gurley allegedly stated that he would drop the price per pill if the undercover officer were to buy 10,000 or 20,000 pills, authorities said. Gurley allegedly continued to discuss his drug operation with the undercover officer and boasted about selling kilograms of fentanyl that his customers then go on to sell in Maine.

During the controlled purchase with the undercover officer, Gurley allegedly stated that he sells kilograms of fentanyl for $30,000, and that the fentanyl is such high quality that it can be adulterated with cutting agents into 10 kilograms, authorities said.

Gurley allegedly then said he also sells a higher quality and purity fentanyl for $50,000, which can be adulterated into 50 kilograms.

“Gurley also allegedly boasted about property he has already acquired through selling narcotics and that he intends to reach $600,000 in profits,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Gurley also allegedly complimented the undercover officer’s “aura” and promised to do business with the officer in the future, authorities said. At the time of the sale, Gurley was allegedly on pretrial release for a domestic violence offense.

While executing search warrants at Gurley’s home and vehicle on Tuesday, investigators recovered a loaded black firearm, two posters depicting cherubim – with captions that read, “I Only Fear the Feds,” and “Rats Don’t Make it To Heaven,” – a bag containing an amount of controlled substances believed to be fentanyl, as well as a number of plastic bags containing approximately 10,000 counterfeit Adderall pills believed to contain methamphetamine.

According to the charging documents, Gurley has a lengthy juvenile record and criminal history that includes a number of prior firearm and violent offenses.

In 2012, Gurley was convicted of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon for attacking a man with a pistol and pointing the firearm at the victim’s head, for which he served a six to 10 year term in state prison.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, five years and up to lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

