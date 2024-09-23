‘A tasty adventure’: Wonka-themed ‘Mega Maze’ to open in Sterling on Saturday

STERLING, Mass. — You will know it’s officially fall in New England when the corn maze opens in Sterling on Saturday.

This year’s Wonka-themed Mega Maze “promises you a tasty adventure,” Davis Mega Maze Colossal Adventures said in a statement.

Attendees will be able to “hunt for the elusive golden ticket, conquer the seven levels of intensity, and enjoy sweet treats (if you can find them) as you conquer the three miles of mind-boggling puzzle networks carved into the 8-acre Wonka Mega Maze!”

The maze at 142 Redstone Hill will be open on weekends from Saturday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27. Hours are 11:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, 11:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, and 11:30-5 p.m. on Columbus Day.

‘A tasty adventure’: 8-acre Wonka Mega Maze to open in Sterling on Saturday (Tetreault, Scott (CMG-Boston)/Davis Mega Maze)

Foodies attending the “ultimate Foodie Fall Festival” will be able to savor barbecue favorites such as apple cider glazed donuts, pulled pork, smoked apple cider turkey legs, a “Burnt end cheesesteak,” a smoked Gouda mac-and-cheese, fried dough, and other selections.

The weekends will also include live music.

A special “Halloween Bash” for people 21 and older will also be held from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Admission for that event includes an All-You-Can-Eat fall feast, live entertainment, “Flashlight Mazing,” and a Halloween costume contest with three $500 cash prizes awarded to attendees with the best costumes.

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

Davis Mega Maze is open weather and ground conditions permitting.

