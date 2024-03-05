Taffer’s Tavern location in Mass. named after ‘Bar Rescue’ host has permanently closed

WATERTOWN, Mass — A Boston area eatery named after “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, who is known for saving other failing restaurants and bars from shutting down, has permanently closed its doors.

The Taffer’s Tavern location in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards recently closed its doors for good, the restaurant’s Facebook page shows. It had recently opened for business in September 2022.

The Watertown location was also scrubbed from the Taffer’s Tavern website, where the remaining restaurants are in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

Each Taffer’s Tavern is owned and operated by franchisee owners who oversee day-to-day operations. In the case of the Watertown location, the decision to close the business was made over “personal reasons,” Boston 25 News has learned.

When the Taffer’s Tavern first opened, John Taffer said, “Boston is home to some of the first bars and taverns in the country and has a rich tradition of discerning taste, especially when it comes to their drink and dining preferences. Our great food and industry-leading cocktails will set new standards and excite the market.”

The restaurant’s menu featured fan favorites like braised short rib and tots, New England clam chowder, and lobster rolls. The space had an old-world vibe with an ambiance that was inviting, warm, comfortable, and distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers, and copper accents.

Taffer, an author and nightlife consultant, has appeared on Paramount’s “Bar Rescue” since 2011, using his tough, no-excuses attitude to transform struggling bars and restaurants into profitable businesses.

