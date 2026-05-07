Symphony MBTA Green Line station closing for 3 years

BOSTON — Symphony Station is set to close for 3 years starting next month due to construction.

According to the MBTA, the Green Line E branch station construction will begin on Saturday, June 6.

The 85-year-old Symphony Station will be upgraded into a safer, fully accessible station featuring four new elevators and many other station enhancements.

Symphony will close for 35 months with Green Line trains bypassing the station in both directions while construction takes place.

“I’m proud of our MBTA team, including our Grants team that successfully pursued $66.6 million in federal funds for this project,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We know that construction and temporary closures of the station affect our riders, but when finished, Symphony Station will be a bright, modernized, and fully accessible station that all can be proud of for generations to come, Eng added.

Regular Green Line service to all other E branch stations will continue during this time period:

Riders who typically board or disembark at Symphony can instead board or disembark at Northeastern University or Prudential, which are 0.3 miles away (or about a five-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders are encouraged to instead consider travelling on the Orange Line at Massachusetts Avenue, which is 0.1 miles (or about a three-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders may also use the Route 39, which operates parallel to the E branch in both directions along Huntington Avenue.

Green Line E branch service will also be suspended the week prior to the station outage, May 30 – June 5, between Government Center and Heath Street to continue the installation of Green Line Train Protection System infrastructure.

For more information on the closure, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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