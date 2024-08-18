‘Swingers’ mini-golf bar set to open new location in Back Bay

BOSTON — ‘Swingers’, a mini-golf bar is set to open a new location in Back Bay.

Swingers is an international global entertainment brand that fuses the quintessential British pastime of “crazy golf” with street food and cocktails.

Swingers will open its Boston location at 777 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. That building is owned by Tavistock, who also owns restaurants Abe & Louie’s, Atlantic Fish Co., and Joe’s on Newbury.

The location will be 21,000 square feet on the second and third levels of the building.

“The Swingers brand is hitting a hole-in-one with their concept and we’re excited to be joining forces in expanding their ever-growing US footprint here in Boston,” said Greg Walker, Managing Director of Tavistock Restaurant Collection.

The venue will include a collection of quirky and fun mini golf courses, several cocktail bars, elevated food, and the brand’s third “Swingers Carnival,” an old-fashioned arcade feature.

“Opening a Swingers in Boston has been a long-held ambition for us, and we knew the Back Bay would be the perfect neighborhood for our uniquely premium and fun concept,” said Matt Grech-Smith, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Competitive Socialising, the company behind Swingers. “We are delighted to partner with Tavistock Restaurant Collection to become part of Boston’s thriving social scene.”

Swingers is planned to open in the Fall of 2025. For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group