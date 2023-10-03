SWAT team arrives at shooting scene in Mattapan where one person was injured

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Mattapan on Monday night.

The shooting happened at the corner of River Street and Topalian Street around 5:45 p.m. Police arrived on scene and located a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SWAT team responded to the scene after 6 p.m. to help with the investigation. Police tell Boston 25 this sort of presence is part of an increased effort to respond to shootings across the city.

No arrests have been made Monday night.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

