Swampscott police seek person seen in ‘security’ clothing near elementary school

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott police are asking for help identifying a person who was parked outside a school parking lot and wandered into the nearby woods while children were outside playing on Monday.

Police said the person was seen wearing what appeared to be tactical or security officer-type clothing sometime after 3 p.m. near Stanley Elementary School.

According to police, the person was wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “security” on the back and black pants.

School officials said staff brought children inside at that point for precautionary reasons.

Officers said the person is not suspected of any crime, but that they would like to speak with them following concerns from the school.

The principal sent an email to families stating that enhanced security steps were in place at school while the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swampscott Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group