Swampscott man facing charges of operating under the influence

READING, Mass. — Reading police announce the arrest of a Swampscott man for operating under the influence of alcohol

Michael Sanchez, 49, was reportedly driving in the area of 60 Walker Brook Drive when Reading police got word that Sanchez was operating under the influence.

When officers approached Sanchez, sitting in his car in the parking lot of the aforementioned address, Sanchez tried backing his car away. When officers were able to approach Sanchez, they smelt strong odors of alcohol and noticed a large cup of pink liquid.

Sanchez was asked for his license, but instead drew his bank card and license to carry a firearm before finally showing his driver’s ID.

When asked to take either a sobriety test or produce a breathalyzer test, Sanchez declined and was taken into custody.

Sanchez is scheduled to be arranged on Thursday in Woburn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

