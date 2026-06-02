‘Swamped’: Soccer shop in Boston outlines bestselling kits ahead of World Cup 

BOSTON — A pop-up shop in the heart of Seaport is gearing up fans who are waiting patiently for the World Cup to kick off in less than two weeks.

Classic Football Shirts opened in Boston Thursday and told Boston 25 their small storefront has been packed ever since.

“It’s been crazy,” said manager Sean Hemenway. “This is the first time we came to Boston and it’s a great opportunity for people to come and see.”

Inside the store, hundreds of soccer kits for sale hang from their racks and the ceilings. The jerseys dozens of clubs and nations over decades of international football.

The company began in the United Kingdom but has since expanded with permanent locations across the globe — including several in the US. There are also temporary pop-ups ahead of the World Cup in Dallas.

Hemenway added, “There are more soccer fans than people think in the Boston area.”

Fans with old soccer kits are able to bring them into different Classic Football Shirts locations and have them authenticated by their team. Then, the company is able to buy the jerseys off them.

Hemenway told Boston 25 their authentication team is expected to be in Boston later this summer.

He also said fans from nations playing at Boston Stadium are already trickling into town.

“They love Boston,” he said. “They haven’t been loving the weather lately, and ... They’re looking forward to the World Cup here in Boston.”

Some of their bestsellers, as expected, include Team USA kits. Others like France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland have also been popular.

But, they said, the busiest time is yet to come.

Hemenway finished, “We’re expecting massive amounts of foot traffic.”

Haiti faces off against Scotland on June 13th.

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