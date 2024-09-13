Local

SUV crashes through side of Malden home

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

SUV crashes through side of Malden home (Malden Fire Department)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

An SUV crashed through the side of a building in Malden Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the homeowner was inside the Kimball Street home when the SUV crashed through at 6:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to extract the driver.

No one was seriously injured, fire officials say.

Image 1 of 7

Malden car vs building (Malden Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read