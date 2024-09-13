SUV crashes through side of Malden home

An SUV crashed through the side of a building in Malden Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the homeowner was inside the Kimball Street home when the SUV crashed through at 6:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to extract the driver.

No one was seriously injured, fire officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

