Suspicious man wearing respirator mask tried to grab girls on popular Mass. bike path, police warn

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Police are warning the public to be on alert after a suspicious man wearing a respirator mask reportedly tried to grab teenage girls on a popular Massachusetts bike path.

The Lexington Police Department on Wednesday announced that officers are investigating two reported incidents of assault and battery on the Minuteman Bike Path near the Great Meadows area at the Lexington-Arlington town line.

The incidents happened on Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to police.

“In each case, a male individual exhibiting erratic behavior approached and attempted to grab two teenage victims before fleeing the area as other path users approached,” the department wrote in a community alert.

Police described the suspect as a white man, about 30 to 40 years of age, around 6 feet tall, with a lanky build. He was said to be wearing a green hoodie, blue shorts, no shoes or socks, and a respirator-style mask at the time of the reported incidents.

“The Lexington Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all who use the Town’s recreational spaces,” authorities wrote in the alert. “We strongly encourage residents and visitors to take common safety precautions, such as walking or biking with a partner, especially during evening hours.”

Anyone who encounters the individual is urged to call 911. Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, interacted with the suspect, or has relevant information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 781-862-1212.

