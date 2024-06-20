Suspects accused of brazen Southborough break-in sought by police

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are searching for three suspects they say broke into an occupied house on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, three men entered a house on Mt. Vickery Road through an unlocked window on the first floor while wearing face coverings and gloves.

Security footage shows two of the suspects wearing reflective vests and all three wearing face coverings and gloves.

Southborough Police believe they dressed this way to pose as solicitors or landscapers to avoid attracting attention.

The residents were home when the break-in occurred, but reportedly told police nothing was taken from the home.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Southborough Police.

