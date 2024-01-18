Suspected killer of 21-year-old Malden mother arraigned 9 years after murder in Everett

WOBURN, Mass — 27-year-old Henry Del-Rio pleaded not guilty in Woburn Superior Court Thursday, to the murder of 21-year-old Ashlee Berryman, nearly nine years after the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors say on August 13, 2015, Berryman was hit by shots Del-Rio fired at two men in a crowded nightclub parking lot in Everett.

Earlier that night, Berryman attended a concert at the Braza Grill, where her boyfriend performed.

Ashlee Berryman Ashlee Berryman

Prosecutors say Del-Rio was a member of the East Side Money Gang, he’s now in federal custody, facing federal gun and racketeering charges.

The DA alleges Del-Rio used a 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol to open fire at the two men after an argument.

Berryman, a prosecutor said, was an innocent bystander

“The last bullet penetrated the back and heart of Ashlee Berryman, aged 21 killing her.” Assistant District Attorney David Solet told the court.

The case went unsolved for years, because according to prosecutors, after the murder, Del-Rio met with a group of associates and conspired to hide the truth.

Police say, Del-Rio admitted to his associates that he fired the fatal shots, but the group agreed they should say nothing about what happened, and they should get rid of the gun.

That weapon has never been recovered

“You ever think this day would come?” Boston 25 asked Nico Guerrero

“Honestly, no, but for my son, I’m going to keep on going. And I’m going to keep it peaceful,” Guerrero said.

Nico Guerrero is the father of Ashlee’s now 11-year-old son.

He and other family members filled the courtroom for Del-Rio’s arraignment.

Nico’s mother hopes the conspiracy of silence is now broken.

“I just hope the people who are in this trial really speak up, and tell the truth,” Lenneice Jordan said.

Henry Del-Rio will be back in court for a hearing next month.

He is already in Federal Detention, if that changes, he will be held without bail on the state level.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group