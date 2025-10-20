Suspected arsonist wanted in fire at luxury Mass. apartment complex arrested in Alabama

EVERETT, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a destructive fire that tore through a luxury apartment complex in Everett earlier this month, displacing dozens of residents and causing more than $500,000 in damage.

The fire broke out at The Batch Yard at 25 Charlton Street around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. Emergency crews from the Everett fire and police departments responded to the scene, where residents and their pets were evacuated from the 200-plus-unit building.

While no injuries were reported, many residents remain displaced due to extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

Following an initial investigation, authorities deemed the fire suspicious, and a joint investigation was launched by the Everett Fire Department, Everett Police Criminal Investigations Unit, and Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect as 27-year-old Lawrence A. Stockton, and search and arrest warrants were obtained for Stockton’s residence and vehicles.

On Friday, Oct. 10, he was apprehended in Leeds, Alabama. After waiving extradition, Stockton was returned to Massachusetts on October 17 by Everett police detectives.

“This arrest is the result of exceptional teamwork and determination by our investigators and partner agencies,” Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said in a fire. “Fires of this nature put countless lives at risk, and our priority from the very beginning was to identify and apprehend the person responsible.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria also praised the swift response and expressed support for affected residents.

“My heart goes out to the residents affected by this devastating fire,” he said. “I’m deeply grateful to our first responders and investigators for their quick action and dedication to keeping our community safe.”

Anyone with additional information on the fire is urged to contact the Everett Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

The investigation remains active.

