Suspect who allegedly dragged state trooper during traffic stop in Brockton arrested

BROCKTON, Mass — A man who allegedly dragged a Massachusetts State Police trooper down a Brockton street while trying to flee down a traffic stop Wednesday has been arrested, state police say.

Derek Lobo, 31, was arrested on assault and motor vehicle charges in Brockton Thursday by the same trooper he allegedly dragged down Montello Street as he sped away from a traffic stop around 6:00 p.m. the night before, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Troopers say they pulled over Lobo for alleged motor vehicle violations before he hit the gas.

Video shared by the law enforcement agency showed Lobo driving away in the middle of the traffic stop and the trooper clinging to his vehicle before tumbling into the middle of the street.

Derek Lobo, 31, of Brockton (Massachusetts State Police)

Police issued a warrant for Lobo on assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and trafficking in fentanyl.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

