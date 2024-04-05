Suspect taken into custody after a standoff at a home in North Reading

NORTH READING,Mass. — A person has been taken into custody after a short standoff in North Reading.
Boston 25 News is told police were attempting to serve a warrant when the person they were looking for barricaded themselves inside a home.
It happened on Shirley Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Police say the standoff ended peacefully. It’s unclear at this time what the person was wanted for.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group