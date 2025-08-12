Suspect in Massachusetts State House vandalism arraigned

An arrest has been made in the vandalism of the Massachusetts State House.

The suspect was arraigned Monday, the Suffolk County DA told Boston 25 News

Boston 25 News is working to learn what happened in court.

Troopers responding to a report of vandalism on Beacon Street around July 23 around 3:30 a.m. found white paint that had been poured and sprayed all over the front gate area of the State House at the Bulfinch entrance, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A photo first shared by the State House News Service showed white paint dumped on the steps, and splattered on the black gate and grey concrete pillars. Words were also spray-painted in black on the pillars.

State police said troopers were later called to Boston Common for a report of a suspicious package that the vandal might have left behind.

The state police bomb squad was then deployed out of an abundance of caution, but nothing was deemed suspicious.

A Boston 25 News photographer later captured video that showed part of the State House and Boston Common roped off with yellow crime scene tape. Dozens of FBI agents and police officers could be seen scouring the area for evidence.

Gov. Maura Healey, Speaker of the House Ron Mariano, and Senate President Karen Spilka said they were “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

