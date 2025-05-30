Suspect held without bail for Roxbury hammer murder of 21-year-old woman

ROXBURY, Mass. — 36-year-old Kevin Boyette, charged with killing 21-year-old Tatyiana Flood earlier this month, was allowed to stand behind a door, away from our courtroom camera at his murder arraignment in Roxbury District Court.

Shortly after 6 AM on May 20th, Tatyiana Flood’s lifeless and battered body was discovered in a wheelchair in a parking lot on Roxbury’s Annunciation Road.

Tatyiana Flood roxbury murder victim

Authorities say video cameras recorded the suspect beating Tatyiana with a hammer inside a parked jeep, ten hours before she was found.

And then two hours later, continuing the assault

“The suspect exits rear driver side of the vehicle and can be seen pulling an unconscious, seemingly unconscious motionless body of the victim out of the vehicle. The body does fall to the ground at which time the suspect can be seen delivering a kick to the body,” prosecutor Ben Sabol told the court

Tatyiana’s parents are originally from Ireland, they now live in Massachusetts.

They attended the arraignment and heard the horrific details of their daughter’s death.

“Do you have any understanding of what happened here?” I asked Tatyiana’s father, John.

“Only the facts about what happened, that’s it,” John Flood said.

“It’s really sad. Just really sad,” Lilly Flood, Tatyiana’s mother, said. “We initially thought it was an overdose because we know she had been taking drugs. But then to find this out makes it even worse.”

Kevin Boyette was ordered held without bail.

He is due back in court in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group