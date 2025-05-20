Homicide detectives called to scene of death investigation in Boston

BOSTON — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a death investigation in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to 20 Annunciation Road in Roxbury just after 6 a.m., where the death investigation is unfolding, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police didn’t share any details about the victim or if any suspects had been identified.

In a statement shared with Boston 25, a Boston police officer said, "Very limited information is available at this time."

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and the area blocked with yellow crime tape.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group