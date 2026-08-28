Brazilian murder suspect wanted by feds arrested after Norwood crash, foot chase

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Brazil was arrested in Norwood on Thursday after allegedly fleeing federal agents, crashing into parked vehicles, and leading officers on a brief foot chase, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. when the Norwood Police Department said officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tremont Street.

When officers arrived, they met federal law enforcement officers from the Department of Homeland Security, who had been in the area trying to locate and arrest Cleiton Toledo de Souza, according to police.

DHS agents spotted de Souza getting into a vehicle outside 6 Tremont Street. When they moved in to take him into custody, de Souza allegedly drove away and struck two parked vehicles.

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Authorities said de Souza then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, DHS agents apprehended him.

Norwood police remained at the scene to investigate and document the crash, while federal agents left the area with de Souza in custody.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details about the Brazilian murder case and any potential federal proceedings were not immediately available.

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