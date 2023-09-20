Suspect found hiding in a shed charged with the murder of a woman in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. — A Freetown man is facing murder charges after a woman was found dead on Wednesday morning at a property on 92 Chace Road.

The woman was identified as 44-year-old Heidi Chace.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the suspect, 54-year-old Matthew Lucas, lived at that same address address, but their relationship was not detailed immediately.

Police were called to the property on Chace Road just before 4:30 a.m.

“At about 8:40 this morning, state and local police located the suspect hiding in a shed on Burns Lane in Freetown,” according to a district attorney’s office statement.

Lucas will be arraigned in Fall River District Court, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

