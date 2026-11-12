Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A suspect was found dead inside a New Bedford home Thursday night after exchanging gunfire with police during an incident.

According to police, around 7 p.m., a detective attempted to stop a vehicle near Potomska and South Front streets.

The driver initially refused to stop. Police said the vehicle later stopped near South First and Blackmer streets, where the driver fired at the detective.

The detective returned fire.

The vehicle then took off again before stopping at Blackmer and South Second streets. Police said the suspect ran into a home on Blackmer Street, leaving a child inside the vehicle.

New Bedford police and Massachusetts State Police responded and established a perimeter while residents in the area were evacuated.

Authorities said the suspect fired additional rounds at police from the second and/or third floor of the home as officers maintained the perimeter and helped with evacuations.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper returned fire.

Police continued trying to communicate with the suspect and de-escalate the situation.

A short time later, authorities heard a single gunshot from inside the home.

After additional attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful, the SEMLEC Tactical Team deployed a drone and found the individual dead inside the home.

No police officers, other public safety personnel, or bystanders were hurt during the incident.

“This incident highlights the danger our officers can be faced with in just a split second,” New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody said. “There is no doubt that the bravery shown by the officers from New Bedford and across Southeastern Massachusetts saved lives this evening.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group