Suspect in custody after deadly daytime shooting in Boston

BOSTON — One person has been taken into custody after a daytime shooting in Boston on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a man in his 20s, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 204 Garfield Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood just after 1 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cox said.

The suspect, who also hasn’t been identified, is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

The shooting is not believed to be random and there is no threat to the public.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Boston police with an investigation.

#NEW: Boston Police, Suffolk County DA said a man in his 20’s was shot multiple times and pronounced dead this afternoon on Groveland Ave.



A suspect is in custody. Expect him to be arraigned Tuesday morning.



Authorities don’t believe this is random. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UjxP6rklEP — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) November 8, 2024

