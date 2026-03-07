Suspect charged with 4th DUI after crashing into police cruiser in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — A man from Connecticut was charged with their 4th DUI after crashing into a police cruiser on Thursday in Easthampton.

Easthampton police say they were clearing from a call on Holyoke Street when a silver Mitsubishi allegedly began traveling towards one of the officers head-on.

Immediately, the officer activated his blue lights, and the vehicle allegedly then swerved back into the proper lane. The officer began to turn to attempt to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

Police say while this was happening, another officer who was further back in traffic, observed the blue lights up ahead and heard radio transmissions explaining what had just occurred, so she also illuminated her blue emergency lights as well.

According to police, there was moderate traffic in the area at the time, so authorities were concerned about the public’s safety.

As the suspect’s vehicle approached the second officer’s location, the suspect allegedly veered towards the officer’s cruiser, colliding with it nearly head-on. The crash occurred on Holyoke Street in the area of East Green Street.

The officer and occupants of the suspect vehicle were all transported to local hospitals for evaluation and released.

42-year-old Josue Medina of New Britain, Connecticut was charged with his 4th DUI, OUI drugs, failure to stop for police, negligent operation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to distribute class d, speeding, marked lane violations, and failure to use care turning.

Medina was arraigned on Friday at the Northampton District Court, where he was found to be a danger and ordered to be held until his next hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

