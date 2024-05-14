Suspect caught on camera stealing several youth hockey jerseys from front Brighton porch

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of hockey jerseys from a porch on Tuesday morning.

According to Boston Police, a male suspect entered a house porch on Murdock Street around 12:12 a.m. holding a Dunkin Donuts bag and returned almost an hour later with a McDonald’s bag to steal eight Allston/Brighton Youth hockey jerseys valued at $330.

Ring video from the building shows the suspect swiping the jerseys before fleeing in a Prius-style vehicle.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged, clean-shaven, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern man. He is between 5′6″ and 5′9″, weighs between 180-220lbs, and was seen wearing a blue or black baseball hat with a white logo, a gold necklace, a red-faded New England Patriots t-shirt, black shorts, and black Nike running shoes with a white swoosh on them.

Brighton stolen hockey jerseys (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Boston Police D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

