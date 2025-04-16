Suspect accused of trying to break into Randolph luxury apartment using ladder sought by police

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a suspect allegedly tried using a ladder to break into an apartment complex in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering in progress in the area of 6000 Avalon Drive around 12:45 p.m. saw a suspect fleeing in a vehicle when they got to the scene, according to Randolph Police.

Officials say the responding officers briefly pursued the vehicle but broke off due to safety concerns.

A description of the vehicle was not made available.

Investigators say the suspect used a ladder to try to gain access to the second floor of the luxury apartment complex.

There were no reports of anything taken.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

No further details were immediately available.

