Suspect accused of fleeing from serious car crash in Charlestown sought by police

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating the occupants of a car they say left the scene of a serious crash in Charlestown last month.

According to Boston Police, a black 4-door Mazda with two people inside and no license plate was involved in a motor vehicle collision on May 3 around 9:21 p.m. in the area of Cambridge Street and Stark Street.

The driver of the Mazda fled the scene while the driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Boston Police released surveillance pictures of what appears to be one of the occupants of the Mazda wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the District A-15 Auto Investigator at (617) 343-4599.

