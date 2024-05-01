Suspect accused of dragging Lawrence officer with car tracked down by State Police

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Springfield man Monday morning who allegedly dragged a Lawrence police officer with his car after a report of a shooting in the city.

31-year-old Junior Arias Lara is charged with failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to State Police, Trooper Connor Hendry of the Andover Barracks was working the midnight shift when he heard a radio call for a shooting near Fitz Street in Lawrence. Officials say a Lawrence Police officer stopped the suspected vehicle involved but was dragged a short distance when the car fled the scene.

Trooper Henry began searching for the vehicle and located it taking the ramp from Route 93 to Route 495 southbound just after 3 a.m.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and reportedly issued commands for the shooting suspect, later identified as Arias Lara, to get out of the car. However, officials say Arias Lara fled on foot into a nearby swamp.

Arias Lara allegedly ignored troopers’ commands to exit the swamp and even at one point reached into his waistband, according to police.

Authorities say Trooper Hendry approached Arias Lara and then took him to the ground utilizing defensive tactics.

He was subdued and transferred into Lawrence Police’s custody to face charges connected to the initial shooting incident.

Arias Lara will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

