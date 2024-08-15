Suspect accused of daytime NH convenience store shooting turns self in, police say

MANCHESTER, NH — A man accused of seriously injuring a victim after a mid-morning shooting at a Manchester convenience store turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

22-year-old Diogene Nsengiyumva of Manchester is charged with first degree assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and theft by unauthorized taking (shoplifting).

Manchester NH convenience store shooting suspect Nsengiyumva (Manchester NH Police Department)

Officers responded to the El Parcero Market around 9:50 a.m. for the shooting, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

At the same time, a 27-year-old man walked into Elliot Hospital with a serious gunshot wound. The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

Aldenberg said officers were able to piece it together the victim had been shot by someone known to him at the store, later identified as Nsengiyumva.

“This is not a random act of violence. It wasn’t a robbery,” Aldenberg described.

Police say video from inside the store shows Nsengiyumva getting into a confrontation with the victim before fleeing on foot.

Two or three employees were inside the store at the time and none were injured, Aldenberg detailed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group