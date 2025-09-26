Surveillance video shows violent cruiser crash that left 2 Boston officers hospitalized

BOSTON — Two police officers were taken to the hospital following a cruiser crash in a Boston intersection early Friday morning, officials said.

The officers were involved in a crash in the area of East Berkeley and Washington streets in the city’s South End just after 4 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers, whose names haven’t been released, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

A third person in a second vehicle that struck the cruiser was also hurt in and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News showed the cruiser, with its emergency lights flashing, passing through the intersection and the moment an oncoming vehicle slammed into the officers.

Surveillance video shows crash in Boston intersection that left 2 police officers hospitalized

The impact of the near-T-bone crash sent both vehicles careening across the road, onto the sidewalk, and into a building.

Police didn’t say if the other driver will face charges in connection with the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

