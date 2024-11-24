Supermarkets enjoying Thanksgiving surge, overall price of holiday groceries lower than last year

WALTHAM, Mass. — It just doesn’t get much bigger than this at the supermarket: the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

At Market Basket in Waltham, every register was open, every cashier busy -- shoppers taking advantage of a day off to get ready for the feast.

“We pulled in and had to park a little further away than normal,” said Tom Song. “But it’s okay. It’s usually pretty busy on Sunday.”

“I appreciate everyone working here so much,” said another shopper. “It must be crazy.”

What’s not too crazy this year are prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that Thanksgiving this year will cost slightly less than last year -- with about an even balance of items more and less expensive.

Consumers will pay less this year for turkeys, sweet potatoes, carrots, and celery. Items cosing more: eggs, rolls, fresh cranberries, and cubed stuffing.

Overall, the price of Thanksgiving still exceeds what consumers paid before the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group