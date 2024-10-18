‘Sun shining and blue skies’: Head of the Charles Regatta kicked off on Friday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Head Of The Charles Regatta kicked off in Boston Friday with clear blue skies and sunshine. Competitors came from all over the world to compete in a three-mile race on the Charles River.

“We’ve just come off the water and it’s quite busy out there but it’s an awesome river, really excited to row it,” said Eleanor Duxbury, Oxford, England.

Duxbury and her rowing team said this is their first time in Boston and competing in the 59th Head of the Charles Regatta.

“I’m quite nervous but we’ve come all the way so got to be a little bit excited about it as well,” she said.

Staff members said 12,000 people from 35 countries are competing this year, and 300,000 people are here to cheer them on. They said this year’s regatta is the biggest yet, and local businesses are feeling the impact.

" When you add up what they’re spending on hotels, merchandise, and food and drink the economic impact of this regatta is between 85-90 million every year,” said Blair Crawford, Chief Operating Officer, Head of the Charles.

One rower from Canada said he’s racing Sunday and the weather couldn’t be better.

“We have the sun shining and blue skies, when rowing what more can you ask for,” said Jack Pankratz, Ottawa, Canada, I’m terrified, I love it here just the excitement is crazy.”

People walking around and enjoying the day, waiting for a specific race can stop by tents to buy food, drinks, and merchandise.

More information on the regatta can be found here

About Us | Head Of The Charles® Regatta (hocr.org)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group