Sumner Tunnel no longer closed on weekends, MassDOT says

BOSTON — Traffic will once again be flowing through Boston’s Sumner Tunnel on weekends.

The major rehabilitation project that has shut down the major throughway on Saturdays and Sundays since 2022 completed the last of its most substantial work this past weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The final repair work will take place during normal off-hour times for drivers. Weekend closures were originally scheduled to continue into November.

The tunnel’s ceiling, roadway, walls, wiring, and drainage were all worked on during the project.

“The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project was a hugely important effort that ensures this vital piece of infrastructure is in the best possible condition going forward,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We know this project created inconveniences for the public and particularly the people of East Boston. We thank them for their patience and cooperation.”

MassDOT shared the following numbers regarding the project:

59 weekend closures: Friday from 11:00 p.m. to Monday Morning 5:00 a.m.

2023 summer shutdown: July 5 to August 31, 2023 = 57 Days

2024 summer shutdown: July 5 to August 5, 2024 = 31 Days

13,516 square yards of concrete roadway was rehabilitated

4307 tons of asphalt paving was laid

420 linear feet of granite curbing was replaced

69 new drainage inlets were installed

165,000 square feet of fireboard was installed

3,800 dropped ceiling panels were removed

735 precast arch segments and 146 precast ceiling slabs were installed, each weighing well over six tons

502 new light fixtures installed

42,800 linear feet of conductor installed

24,000 linear feet of fiber optic cable installed

