Summer of hydrangeas: What’s behind the increase in beautiful blooms across the Northeast?

CHATHAM, Mass. — This summer has marked a banner year for beautifully blooming hydrangeas across the Northeast, including here in Massachusetts.

Anyone who has been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the vibrant, colorful petal clusters will say that hydrangeas across the region have never been lovelier.

Hydrangeas from New Hampshire down to Chatham are absolutely bursting with blooms.

Greyson Keller, the owner of Garden Group landscaping in Nantucket, told the New York Times, “This might be the best year for hydrangeas that I’ve seen in at least the last decade.”

So what’s the driving science behind the spectacular blooms?

It’s not as much due to the current temperature as it is a nod to last year’s weather. Abundant late-summer and fall rain bolstered plump bud formation, and our unusually mild winter ensured that most, if not all, of those buds survived.

Hydrangea comes from the Greek word hydro because hydrangeas need a lot of water to survive and last year marked one of the wettest years on record in New England, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

