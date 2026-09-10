Suicide Prevention Month: Annie’s Kindness Blankets offers comfort, connection

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sept. 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

On Boston 25 News at 3, Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Barbara Buckley, Angela Varney, and Christina Varney of Annie’s Kindness Blankets, a Middleboro-based nonprofit founded in memory of Anne Marie “Annie” Varney.

The organization began in 2015 after Annie died by suicide. What started as 35 blankets to honor Annie and help the family cope with grief has grown into a lasting tribute to Annie’s memory.

According to the organization, Annie’s Kindness Blankets has distributed more than 25,000 handmade blankets to people around the world who are experiencing grief, hardship, or difficult circumstances.

They host service days with organizations including Blue Cross Blue Shield, State Street, Point32Health, and Rockland Trust. We have an upcoming Blue Cross event with two sessions of approximately 100 volunteers each. Many blanket recipients later become volunteers in turn.

The conversation focused on the importance of checking in with loved ones, having open conversations about mental health, and reminding people they are not alone.

The Annie’s Kindness Blankets message remains, “You matter. You are loved. You are not alone.”

More information is available at Annie’s Kindness Blankets.

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