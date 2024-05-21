Three Quincy teens charged in ‘brutal’ attack of Duxbury teens at MBTA station, DA says

BOSTON — Three teens from a high school in Quincy were arraigned last week, accused of an unprovoked attack on several victims inside an MBTA station earlier this month.

18-year-old Aidan McGuinness was charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury at his arraignment in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on Friday.

Two 17-year-old juveniles were arraigned in Suffolk Juvenile Court on Thursday. One of them was charged with two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, one count of unarmed robbery, and one count of assault and battery. The other teen was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (cement floor), assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and unarmed robbery.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, on May 10, four teenage victims from Duxbury were found at Kenmore Station around 10:15 p.m., claiming they had been attacked and robbed by a group of people they didn’t know. Three of the victims were reportedly bleeding from their mouths while the fourth victim had blood on his clothes and knuckles.

The victims allegedly told Transit Police one of the three assailants flashed a knife with a black handle in his waistband before attacking them. The suspects punched the victims and threw them to the cement floor before stealing a jacket and a pair of sneakers, according to authorities.

Police say they found the victim’s jacket destroyed near the scene. The reason for the attack remains unclear.

After reviewing surveillance and Snapchat video of the assault, the DA’s office says McGuinness and the other suspects were positively identified as high school students from Quincy. School officials also helped confirm the identity of the assailants, according to investigators.

All three were apprehended shortly thereafter.

“These individuals may have thought they could launch a brutal and unprovoked attack on a group of young people and get away clean, but the tenacity of transit police combined with help from the victims, the public, and video and social media evidence proved them wrong,” Hayden said.

Judge Maureen Flaherty imposed a $1,500 bail and ordered McGuinness to stay away from the victims. He will return to court on June 24 for a probable cause hearing.

The other two juveniles were held on $200 bail and also ordered to stay away from the victims and Kenmore Station by Judge Peter Coyne. They will both be back in court on June 24 for a probable cause hearing.

“These victims endured a terrifying experience and suffered serious injuries while doing nothing more than enjoying an evening in Boston,” Hayden said. “Their attackers will answer for their actions.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group