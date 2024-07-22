Missing ‘endangered’ New Bedford teen who fled from health center in Chelsea sought by police

CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered teen who has been missing since last Wednesday.

16-year-old Tessa Rivera ran away from her mom while at the MGH Chelsea clinic on that day, according to police. Rivera does not have a phone and is unfamiliar with the Chelsea area because she resides in a New Bedford shelter. Police believe she may be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants, and black Crocs.

Officials say Rivera has a history of fleeing from her mother and a history of making suicidal statements, although they’re not aware of any made on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Chelsea Police.

