Suffolk County

Missing child with autism found safe next to a pool in Cambridge, police say

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff and Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News

Chelsea boy found safe

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff and Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News

CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities have safely located missing Susant Thapa of Chelsea after a multi-agency search Tuesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old autistic non-verbal boy was located by police at an indoor pool by Cambridge High school at approximately 7 p.m., five hours after the search began.

Chelsea police detectives along with state agencies began the multi-city search for Susant at around 2 p.m. State Police had two air wings to assist with the search of nearby waters.

Police said during a news conference on Tuesday evening they believe Susant traveled from his home on Washington Street to a nearby MBTA station where he boarded a bus and traveled to Cambridge.

Please direct any further questions to Chelsea Police or Cambridge Police.

Chelsea missing child (Chelsea Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read