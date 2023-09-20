Missing child with autism found safe next to a pool in Cambridge, police say

CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities have safely located missing Susant Thapa of Chelsea after a multi-agency search Tuesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old autistic non-verbal boy was located by police at an indoor pool by Cambridge High school at approximately 7 p.m., five hours after the search began.

Chelsea police detectives along with state agencies began the multi-city search for Susant at around 2 p.m. State Police had two air wings to assist with the search of nearby waters.

Police said during a news conference on Tuesday evening they believe Susant traveled from his home on Washington Street to a nearby MBTA station where he boarded a bus and traveled to Cambridge.

