Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot on Boston Common, police say

BOSTON — Police shut down the area near the Brewer Water Fountain on Boston Common after they say a man was shot on Monday night.

Officers responding to the Common for a report of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his back, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to an area hospital. Police described his injuries as life-threatening.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate as well as Boston Police Crime Scene services.

Inside the crime scene, Boston 25 cameras captured what appeared to be men with bicycles who were talking or being interviewed by investigators.

An individual seen fleeing the area was later arrested after police said they discarded a firearm that was recovered by officers.

No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

