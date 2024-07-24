Suffolk County

Man accused of 'viciously' beating elderly homeless victim sought by Transit Police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Shaquille O Manago mugshot (MBTA Transit Police)

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of a brutal assault at an MBTA station.

According to Transit Police, Shaquille O. Manago viciously beat an elderly homeless man around 3 a.m. at Ashmont Station on July 10.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about Manago’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

