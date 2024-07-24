Man accused of 'viciously' beating elderly homeless victim sought by Transit Police

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of a brutal assault at an MBTA station.

According to Transit Police, Shaquille O. Manago viciously beat an elderly homeless man around 3 a.m. at Ashmont Station on July 10.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about Manago’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

No further information was immediately available.

Wanted by TPD: Do you know the whereabouts of this individual? We allege he viciously beat an elderly homeless male on 7/10 3AM #MBTA Ashmont Station. Contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. If seen call 911 or 617-222-1212. TY pic.twitter.com/FxoFnJhg7Z — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

