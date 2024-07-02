Man accused of taking upskirt photo of 11-year-old in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of a female child last month.

28-year-old Agustin Jaramillo is charged with one count of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, on June 6, an 11-year-old girl reported to a Conservatory Lab Charter School staff member that Jaramillo approached her while she was walking to the bus stop that morning.

Jaramillo reportedly asked the victim to help him tie a knot with a cord he handed her. He then allegedly bent down and told the victim he was going to pull up her sock, but used his cell phone to take a photo up her skirt while rubbing his hand against her leg.

The victim described Jaramillo as a man in his 30s with a mustache carrying a white plastic shopping bag and wearing a black T-shirt with white shorts, which helped police eventually identify him.

On June 27, authorities say they got a tip on Facebook Messenger that Jaramillo was the man they were looking for. He was arrested two days later.

“This young girl deserves great credit for relaying to school officials what happened to her that morning. That information, along with valuable assistance from a community member, helped police make an identification and arrest. This is yet another example of the community working with law enforcement to increase safety for all,” Hayden said.

Judge Thomas Kaplanes ordered Jaramillo held on $500 bail. He is due back in court on September 24.

