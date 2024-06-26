Commuter alert: ‘Storrowed’ truck causes traffic delays in Boston

BOSTON — Traffic was snarled in Boston Wednesday afternoon when an over-height box truck struck a bridge on Storrow Drive.

Troopers responding to the Massachusetts Avenue footbridge just after 1 p.m. found a Ryder truck with its roof sheared off, hanging from the lip of the bridge, according to State Police.

The truck then reportedly continued traveling eastbound and struck the Fairfield Footbridge before exiting Storrow Drive onto Clarendon Street.

A 25-year-old Peabody man was issued a citation for the collision, according to authorities.

Officials say the roof has since been cleared and a heavy-duty tow responded to remove the box truck.

Commuters experienced heavy delays while crews investigated.

As of 2:36 p.m., the truck, troopers, and DCR have cleared the scene.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group