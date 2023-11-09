2 arrests made as Pro-Palestinian rally calls for ceasefire in Gaza outside VP Harris’s Boston event

BOSTON — Two men were arrested after hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston on Thursday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, right outside where Vice President Kamala Harris was attending a Democratic Party fundraiser.

The impassioned demonstrators stood outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Avery Street for several hours, drawing a heavy police presence up and down Boylston Street.

Boston Police say two men entered the hotel and were arrested and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

The demonstrators booed Harris, labeling her a war criminal, in a series of heated chants.

The Vice President is in Boston before National Apprenticeship Week which starts Monday.

She promoted apprenticeship programs and unions during an appearance in Dorchester earlier in the day.

The Ritz-Carlton was hosting a lavish Democratic fundraiser that Harris was attending, with tickets going as high as $25,000.

This fundraiser is the first major Democratic donor event in the state since the summer.

